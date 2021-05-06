Tomás Segura, neurologist: “The virus does not enter the brain, it breaks the barrier that protects it”

Segura, head of Neurology at the Hospital de Albacete, states that the coronavirus is a “neurotoxic” virus, but it does not enter the brain or attack neurons

In this interview, he explains that the virus breaks the blood-brain barrier, and from there derive the neurological problems after the disease: the “persistent covid”

His team was the first in the world to study the neurological damage of covid: “It was a bombshell that some guys from Albacete published it”

In order to talk about covid and brain you have to look at Albacete. It may sound weird, but it is. “Everything is very centralized in Madrid or Barcelona, ​​perhaps the biggest bombshell was that we were from Albacete.” Speaks Tomás Segura, Head of Neurology at the University Hospital of Albacete, and refers to “Bombshell” that was the first article they published, now a year ago, in the prestigious magazine Neurology on the brain damage they were seeing in covid patients admitted to your hospital.

There was nothing published about it yet. They were the first to warn about it, and their article became a reference for neurologists around the world. The thing is “in Albacete we had a Wuhan in March and April of last year “, confesses Segura. And inside that Wuhan, the neurologists began to go off alarms. They saw too many dazed patients, with obvious symptoms of neurological damage after passing the covid. And the key was to start seeing them in close people, acquaintances, in whom it was inexplicable. What a doctor friend who found it difficult to tie her shoes or take off her glasses …

Question: Was that when the alarms went off?

Answer: Here we had a Wuhan. Here we all saw the patients we had admitted with covid, the neurologists too. And when you see encephalopathies in respiratory patients, a neurologist is struck by it. But of course, you don’t know them, you don’t know what they were like before. When someone you know comes to you, a person you know is intellectually solid and you see them so confused, so dazed… that gave us the clue. We began to look at it, and we saw that yes, it was something very common in covid patients.

Q: What symptoms are we talking about? Which ones did they watch the most?

A: We talk about what is known as “mental fatigue”, especially. Any intellectual act tires you. Reading, or just having a conversation, or writing … exhausts you. Also the headache. The mental fog, that is, not being able to think well. The tingling of hands and feet. Having your heart pump for no reason (tachycardia), without exercising or anything that justifies it … those would be the main ones.

Q: And that’s when you publish your first study, that of May 2020, which became the most widely read by American neurologists, and the most cited in its field since then.

A: The first was the one that had the most impact, yes, because it was the first in the Western world. We did it only with the sick of the month of March, and we published it in the journal Neurology. We sent them a thousand cases, and they published about 800. Then there was nothing published about neurological affectations of the covid. And it was all very fast. We sent it out in mid-April, at the beginning of May they accepted it and it was published right away. It became a world reference. I have hundreds of articles published and this has never happened to me. An article that in just one year of life already has two hundred and more appointments, is a tsunami.

Q: But it was not the only one, because they continued investigating these cases and publishing their findings …

A: Then we published another, in the journal Brain, in July, and we already focused on the cerebrovascular problem. We did this with the entire series of patients that we saw in the hospital between March and April: 1,800. Of them, we present all those who had had a cerebrovascular problem. We had to operate on many of them, because they had brain hemorrhage, and of course, when you remove the clot, you always take brain tissue. If that person did not have any risk factors, when we biopsied him we would look to see why the hell he had that hemorrhage. And in the biopsies we saw that what was destroyed was the endothelium of the brain.

P: That is, the virus was attacking the barrier that protects the brain, the one that prevents the entry of foreign substances …

A: Yes, the blood-brain barrier. In order for something to pass from the blood to the brain tissue, it has to overcome a customs area, which in this case is much narrower than in other parts of the body, and that is the blood-brain barrier. But if the endothelium is destroyed and there is no customs, the passage is free. We thought it was the virus that was passing through, entering the brain, but it turns out not. Here what there is is a problem of rupture of the blood-brain barrier. If the endothelial cells have broken, which are the ones that form that barrier, then the entry space is enormous, there is a free pathway.

To be understood: the blood brain barrier is like the customs police. Terrorists arrive, kill the customs police, and then the smugglers can pass freely. The virus, the terrorist, is the one that is loaded by customs, but it is not the one that passes, those who pass are the smugglers.

Q: But, once the way is clear, why don’t the terrorists take advantage and pass too? Why doesn’t the virus enter the brain?

A: Because the virus only enters where it can replicate, if not, it is not interested. It is such a simple organism that it just wants to replicate itself, and for that it needs to be inside a cell. It is a parasite. But it can only enter cells that have a specific receptor, ACE2, and since neurons do not have ACE2, why would it want to enter? For all practical purposes, neurons are nothing to the virus compared to a cell in the lung or heart. He says: “wherever there is ACE2, there I go head first …”

P: They then suggested that the virus does not enter the brain, but breaks the blood-brain barrier, and that neurological damage derives from there …

A: Yes. And with that article, Brain’s, there were very few published cases yet. It was a bombshell. And what was the biggest hit is that some guys from Albacete published it. What we propose is that this is a neurotoxic virus, not a neuroinvasive one. The general population believes that the virus gets into the brain and eats it, and this is not the case. This virus does not enter and attack neurons, but instead breaks through customs and leaves the brain exposed to other things.

A: Neurons are very “dumb” cells, they have only specialized in that their membrane has one electrical charge or another, they are very simple. But be careful, because they are full of ion channels, so they are also very sensitive to changes in the environment, and to what happens in the rest of the body. Especially if the blood-brain barrier does not work well. This is where the problems would come …

And we believe that there may be three possible causes for these pictures that we are seeing:

That the barrier has been broken and, therefore, is a little more open than it should have: the brain is not 100% and is subject to impurities. That although the person suffered a mild covid, the virus has affected their brain in some way, not very important, and has triggered a neurodegeneration mechanism. Our brain degenerates throughout life, that is normal, but what we want to see is if there are markers of accelerated neurodegeneration in these people, that the degenerative process has accelerated. That the brain has become inflamed: we want to see if there is a mechanism within the brain that causes cytokines to be overexpressed and there is a micro-inflammation, or several. If there is, you may not get very serious, but that makes it not work well for you.

These three possibilities are what we are studying now, but the fundamental hypothesis is that the blood-brain barrier is broken.

Q: Now they have just started a trial with patients with persistent covid, to continue advancing in all this.

A: We have designed a study with patients who did not have to come to the hospital, because until now we had seen all this in patients who were admitted. In this case, they are people who had mild COVID but who, months later, have come to our neurological consultations with mental fog, or because their body was numb, or they had tingling, or their heart was shooting, or their heart hurt a lot. head. That is to say, what has been called “persistent covid”.

We started recently. We calculate that we need about 150 patients, and at the moment we have 40. What is difficult for us is to find the control group, to be able to compare, people who have had mild covid and have none of this. We are still recruiting patients.

P: Your objective is to follow them up, a series of tests, to find out what is happening to them. And from there, to be able to develop a treatment. In a latest study they just published, they talk about zonulin, what is it and what would it have to do with all this?

A: Zonulin is a molecule that is expressed when the intestinal barrier is broken, it is overexpressed when that barrier does not work well, and what we have seen is that it is also expressed in the brain. Now we want to see if these persistent covid patients have zonulin overexpression in the brain. And if this were the case, indirectly, we ask ourselves: Was it easier for patients who had diarrhea at the onset of the disease to develop neurological involvement later?

We looked at it, and we saw that it did. That you are much more likely to have a neurological problem as a result of covid if you debut with a gastrointestinal problem. That is our hypothesis. Is the nexus zonulin? We’ll see. It is a novel hypothesis, but a very solid one. Until now no one had proposed it.

Q: Looking at what you are seeing, do you think that the neurological damage from covid is going to be the most important in the medium term?

A: We must distinguish between sequelae, which are the scars left by the disease on the affected organs -such as the lung or the heart- that do not function well afterwards, and this other, which are not sequelae. Because these people did not have any serious organ damage, but they have multiple complaints and symptoms that do not allow them to do their job well or have a good quality of life. And it is being seen that 85% of these cases are dependent on the brain.

We estimate that 10% of covid cases develop these neurological damage. And that is hundreds of thousands of people, who are going to go, above all, to the neurologist. The question is: Do we have enough neurologists to handle this? The lack of resources and time to attend to them is going to be a major problem for public health in the medium term.