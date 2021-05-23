Tomás Roncero’s predictions for this season that have gone viral

The Atletico Madrid has culminated an almost perfect season in which they have led a good part of The league to end up conquering it. However, not everyone believed in them.

One is Thomas Roncero, a journalist and a Madridista (sometimes not in this order), who in January, when there was still a long way to go for the main competitions to be resolved, made his particular predictions. He asked a question from the ‘Carrusel Deportivo’ program, where he acts as a commentator, who questioned who would be the champions of the major leagues, the Eurocup and the Ballon d’Or.

Roncero has not hit any, at the moment. He bet on a Madrid triplet that has not occurred (Atlético won the League, Barcelona the Cup and the Champions League will be the Manchester City or the Chelsea), for him Tottenham in the Europa League (it will be Villarreal or Manchester United), for the Juventus in Serie A (it was Inter) and for him Liverpool for the Premier (it was the City).

The Spanish selection Y Sergio Ramos They are now trembling, seeing the success of the AS journalist.

League: Real Madrid

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid

Champions: Real Madrid

Europa League: Tottenham

Premier: Liverpool

Serie A: Juventus

Eurocup: Spain

Ballon d’Or: Sergio Ramos – Tomás Roncero (@As_TomasRoncero) January 2, 2021

As soon as Atlético was proclaimed champion, this tweet has gone viral and is quickly circulating on the networks. It is not the first time that the Roncero’s alleged jinx, to the point that some clubs have echoed it as a clear sign of humor.

Even footballers like Dani ceballos They have asked the journalist to please do not support them.