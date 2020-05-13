General of Commercial Galleries (GGC), the largest socimi in the Alternative Stock Market (MAB) specialized in shopping malls, faces the current economic context by betting on the investment and with a zero debt. The socimi led by Tomás Olivo closed the 2019 financial year with a real estate portfolio valued at 2,563 million euros, which is 19.4% more than in June of the same year, when the value of assets was 2,146 million. GGC is the only socimi that can boast of not being indebted and has a market capitalization in the environment of the 3.7 billion, even surpassing several companies on the Ibex 35.

Specifically, as of December 31, 2019, the capitalization value of the socimi reached 3,744 million euros, compared to the 2,782 that it registered at the end of 2018. This represents an increase of nearly one billion in a single year.

The asset portfolio The company headed by the Murcian businessman is mainly made up of malls. The group owns La Cañada (Marbella), Nevada Shopping (Granada), Mataró Shopping (Mataró), Gran Plaza (Roquetas del Mar), Mediterráneo Shopping Center (Almería), El Mirador (Las Palmas), Las Terrazas (Las Palmas ) and the Dunes (Sanlúcar de Barrameda).

The assets of Gran Canarias have doubled their value since they were acquired less than a year and a half ago. The first was purchased in March 2019 for 42 million and the second in late 2018 for 45 million.

To this list of assets will be added the shopping center that stands on the land that GGC has recently acquired in Valdebebas (Madrid) for 55 million euros, in what has been one of the largest real estate operations in recent months in Spain. In total, the land amounts to more than 145,000 square meters and is located in an area of ​​great urban development in the city. Works on what will be one of the country’s largest shopping malls are slated to begin in late 2020 or early 2021.

General of Commercial Galleries closed 2019 with some earnings of 169.2 million euros. This figure rises to 505 million if the result of the two preceding years is taken into account, which is equivalent to 20% of the equity. Regarding revenue, GGC has increased this item by 18%, reaching 138.9 million euros at the end of 2019, compared to 117.7 million the previous year.

The socimi listed on the MAB, which also has a broad portfolio of residential assets, faces the new year 2020, also betting on the investment in urban land. GGC announced in early March an investment of 37 million euros in the province of Malaga with which it will build some 1,600 homes.