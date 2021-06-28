Tomáš Holeš goal in the Netherlands vs Czech Republic of the Round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic are looking for a place in the quarterfinals of the European Championship, the Dutch and Czechs with the highest spirits want to be between Italy and Denmark who have already obtained their pass to the next round of the UEFA competition .

The Czech Republic team broke the zero on the scoreboard, then had more position and dominance of the match after the expulsion of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Striker Tomáš Holeš of Slavia Prague is putting the Czechs in the next round after breaking the tie in the 68th minute, after an accurate header, product of a corner kick, where the Dutch defense could not repel the The first touch was served as a comeback for Holeš.

