Tomas Berdych We were surprised a few weeks ago with an unexpected message on their social networks: “I want to inform you that I will return to the circuit to play the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.” It sounded so beautiful that some of us, myself included, believed it for a moment. But no, the smartest of the class quickly appeared to remind us that it was April 1 (April fools day) and that we were alert with the fake news. Despite everything, the figure of the Czech is still present in the minds of many fans and thanks to a piece of information Luca Brancher Through Twitter today we remember one of the most incredible records that the tennis player from Valasske Mezirici left us. And no, this time it’s not a joke.

Chci Vam oznamit, ze jsem se rozhodl pro navrat na olympiade v tokyu 2020/21 Just want to inform you that I decide to come back at Tokyo Olympic 2020/21 pic.twitter.com/nNsEwVjorQ – Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) April 1, 2020

Record? Berdych? And also one that will be difficult to overcome, even if it is not one that you will remember with a smile on your face. In the last 35 years (1985-2019), the Czech was the player with the most victories in a single season without those victories translating into professional titles. It happened in 2013, where Berdych closed the course with a balance of 54-25 and zero title in his possession. Seven fewer victories than those achieved in his best active calendar, the previous year, where he was champion twice.

Tomas played a total of 23 tournaments on the ATP circuit that 2013 season, in addition to three Davis Cup series. The Czech reached the final in the Marseille ATP 250 (lost with Tsonga), in the Dubai ATP 500 (lost to Djokovic) and in the ATP 250 Bangkok (lost to Raonic). In addition, he stayed in the semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 (lost to Nadal), the Madrid Masters 1000 (lost to Wawrinka), the Rome Masters 1000 (lost to Nadal), the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (lost to Nadal ) and the Beijing ATP 500 (lost to Nadal). In Grand Slam territory he did not sign his best numbers, even so he gave him to step into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, in addition to a fourth round at the US Open.

The former number 4 in the world had no luck, where one more year he found his ceiling in his duels against the top10. Were nineteen games against players ranked in the top ten, of which he could only win six: Federer, Gasquet, Djokovic, Ferrer and Murray on a couple of occasions. Not bad, but the competition was so tough up there that the Czech was left without a prize in the trophy distribution. For data such as this it will be commented all his life that Berdych suffered one of the most tyrannical stages in history within the men’s wardrobe, always one step behind the Big3, even one more that did not belong to this select group. His 2013 season is part of that history as the living example of how difficult it was to live with tennis players of a higher category than usual.

most matches won * in a single season without any title ** won (1985-2019) * all main circuit (davis – WG-I-II Group – slam, 1000 + 500 + 250 matches)

** only main circuit titles, no challenger. pic.twitter.com/CR0ITnAwwo – Luca Brancher (@LucaBeck) April 4, 2020

Tomas Berdych’s 54 victories in 2013 only mark the tip of a pyramid with many other cases of wanting and not being able to stay at the gates of the title despite spending several loads of ammunition. Jiri Novak in 2002 he would add 53 wins, one less than his compatriot eleven years later, and they did not serve to dress as a champion either. The veteran player would consecutively give up the finals of Vienna (against a Federer still out of the top10) and Madrid (against an Agassi who was released as the first winner of the contest). Third place on this crownless winners podium Jimmy Connors for his performance in 1987, where a spectacular balance of 52-19 did not help him out the front door some Sunday either. The American saw the train pass in three finals: Memphis (lost to Edberg), Orlando (lost to Van Rensburg) and Queen’s (fell to Becker). What will not be discussed will be the other seven semifinals he lost, undoubtedly one of his most regular years.

They say that the most complicated thing in tennis, once you get upstairs and start eating at the table of the greats, is to obtain regularity. Compete every week, regardless of the continent, the surface or the time of year you are in. Berdych, on the other hand, achieved all of this throughout 2013, when he discovered that above those challenges there was still a more complex horizon to reach: the determination. Of course, after so many disappointments, the good of Tomas ended the year in the best possible way, in a final of Davis cup where his path was completely opposite to his season. He had the option of closing the final against Djokovic in the fourth point, but lost. Hours later, his good friend Stepanek would put the tie before Lajovic to reissue the victory for the second consecutive year. Come? Sometimes happy endings come after the toughest defeat.

