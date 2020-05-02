MEXICO – Tomás Balcázar, historic striker for the Chivas de Guadalajara and the Mexican national team and grandfather of the goalscorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, died this Sunday the 26th in Guadalajara.

Balcázar, a member of the Mexican team in the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, died at the age of 88 after being hospitalized for several days, confirmed Guadalajara.

“Guadalajara is in mourning, one of the greatest legends of Mexican soccer left us. Thank you for the championships, for the enormous legacy that you have left in our history and, above all, for your great human quality. Thank you so much, Don Tomás “, expressed the club, one of the two most emblematic of Mexico.

Balcázar dedicated his life to soccer, a sport he practiced from an early age in amateur leagues. In 1948 he arrived in Chivas, where he stayed until 1958 and where he was part of the so-called “Campeonísimo”, a generation that obtained 15 national and international titles in less than a decade.

Born forward, during his time at Guadalajara he scored more than 50 goals and was part of the Mexican team that played the World Cup in Switzerland, in which he scored a goal against France, as his grandson did more than half a century later in South Africa 2010.

After his retirement he was an assistant to several coaches from Guadalajara and Javier de la Torre during his time as technical director of the Mexican team in the last century.

The former player was inducted into the Hall of Fame last November.

The Mexican Soccer Federation mourned the death of Balcázar, who he called “Mexican soccer legend.”

Balcázar was a driving force and a fundamental part of the career of his grandson Javier Hernández, top scorer of the Mexican team, who on various occasions declared that his grandfather was his inspiration in football.

“Chicharito” is expected to be able to travel from Los Angeles, where he is a member of the Galaxy, to be with his family, despite restrictions on international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a consequence of the virus, Balcázar will not have a funeral, authorities reported.

