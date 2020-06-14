COURT

Mexico City (April 26, 2020) .- Tomás Balcázar, member of the Campeonísimo and grandfather of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, passed away early this Sunday morning in Guadalajara, nearing his 89th birthday.

Yesterday it was reported that the emblematic Chivas player had been in intensive care since Thursday and the prognosis was not very encouraging; the cause of his death is still unknown.

Balcázar González defended the colors of the Mexican National Team in the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and was champion of the 1952 Pan American Championship.

In that World Cup he scored the French team, something that Javier Hernández also did, but in South Africa 2010.

He was champion with Chivas in the 1956-1957 season, he became Champion of Champions that same year, while he was part of the coaching staff of the « Campeonísimas » Chivas.

Despite the closing of borders due to the coronavirus, the “Chicharito” would travel to Mexico to say goodbye to his grandfather, who on May 4 would be 89 years old.