In the early hours of this Sunday the news that the one who was a member of the team of the Chivas striped of Guadalajara lost his life early Sunday morning at 88 years of age.

The fatal news circulating at the moment indicates that the lost of the great figure was derived from some health complications.

The former striker and grandfather of fellow football player Javier Hernández better known as the “Chicharito“he entered the hospital of Guadalajara Last Friday, however, his health condition worsened in the early hours of this Sunday, which led to the departure of the iconic player.

Who was Tomás Balcázar in life?

Tomás Balcázar González was born on May 4, 1931 in the Perla Tapatia, debuted in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara from 1948-1949, being a member of this team throughout his career during which he conquered the titles of 1956-1957 crowning himself as the “Champion of Champions “of that same year.

Likewise, Balcázar with the Mexican National Team he attended the Switzerland World Cup 1954, scoring a goal in the defeat of the national team 2-3 against France.

The Guadalajara Sports Club is in mourning, one of the greatest legends of Mexican soccer left us. Thank you for the Championships, for the enormous legacy you have left in our history and above all for your great human quality. Thank you so much, Don Tomás. # Campeonísimo pic.twitter.com/VUIjOOJ72W – CHIVAS to wash your hands (@Chivas)

April 26, 2020

46 years later, his grandson, “Chicharito” Hernández would also score the Gauls in the World Cup South Africa 2010.

In total, during his career, he won seven League titles, six Champion of Champions, a Mexico Cup and a Concacaf Champions Cup, in just nine years.

My condolences to family and friends for the sad death of Don Tomas Balcazar, especially a big hug for @ CH14_, strong friend. – Rafa Marquez (@RafaMarquezMX)

April 26, 2020

A recognized career in the world of soccer that led him to belong to the Football Hall of Fame, along with important figures such as Pavel Pardo, among others.

Later, after his retirement, the former player worked as a technical assistant for different teams in Guadalajara.

Tomás Balcázar, Considered a great figure who forged a great family of three generations of excellent footballers and who left a great mark on the so-called “Sacred Flock”, the Chivas striped of Guadalajara.

