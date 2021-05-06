Tom Welling wants to play Superman in the Batman universe – Tomatazos

The multiverse is a concept that has been used a lot in the comics, it can fix any saga that is too tangled or boring and make it interesting again, bring back old characters, to previous versions or connect seemingly irreconcilable universes. Now that he’s coming to the movies, a lot of things can happen, including Tom Welling replaying Clark Kent / Superman in one of the sequels to The Batman, or so the actor says.

The batman It is a film by Matt Reeves and it is a completely new version of the superhero; After Ben Affleck brought him to life in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Suicide Squad – 25%, and Justice League – 41%, fans wanted to see him star in a solo movie, but his personal issues they led him to leave the address in the hands of someone else, and in this case his replacement decided to reboot.

The expectations are very high, the first trailer that was released at the DC FanDome last year moved many, but beyond the story that Reeves has prepared, what does the future hold for us? As is known, there are two sequels planned, and hopefully at some point the Batman played by Robert Pattinson will cross paths with other DC superheroes like Superman.

Since Pattinson is not part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), we do not know if other superheroes exist in his world, but what we do know is that the multiverse is a door through which any past version of a character can be accessed. In August of last year, Flashpoint director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair the following:

This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before hold true. It is inclusive in the sense that it is saying that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.

This opens the door to multiple possibilities, and one of them is seeing Tom welling like Superman again. In an interview with the YouTube channel The Geeky World by Ernestoneitor, The protagonist of the series Smallville He said he would love to be with Pattinson’s Batman in the universe of The batman (via Movie Web):

Yes, I think that would be great. My friend Rob Pattinson will be the new Batman. I would love … it would be fun to be the Superman in his movie, just because he’s a friend of mine. Yes, who knows.

This would not be Welling’s first return as Superman, the first was in the TV crossover titled Crisis on Infinite EarthsBut appearing in a DC Comics movie would be something much bigger. On the other hand, we have no idea how likely it is to happen, what we do know is that The Flash film will be the first to introduce the multiverse in the cinema, and to inaugurate it we will see Michael Keaton return as Batman, three decades after his last appearance as the Bat Man.

As far as we know, the multiverse will also open up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’ll see it for the first time in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although rumors suggest it will be even earlier, in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. where the three actors who have given life to Spider-Man in this century would meet. For now it is only known that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will return to play the villains who gave life in Spider-Man 2 – 93% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52% respectively.

