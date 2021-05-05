Tom Welling wants to be Superman again in the Batman

Smallville star Tom Welling touched on The Batman, the upcoming DC movie, but also talked about the Arrowverse and other topics of interest.

Twenty years ago a new version of Superman. Warner channel transmitted Smallville, a series that told the stories of a young man Clark Kent, who was learning how to become the most recognized hero in the world. After so long, its protagonist, Tom welling, has shared many shocking statements.

At 44 years old, and after two decades without the cape of the most famous super of all, he commented on The batman, a project he wants to be in: “My friend Robert Pattinson, will be the new Batman. I’d love to… It would be fun to be the Superman in his movie, just because he’s a friend of mine. Yes, who knows ”.

Leaving the door open for your secret identity as the icon of DC shine again Would it happen?

The studio’s plans for the character are still unknown. While Dwayne johnson is willing to invest so that Henry cavill is maintained, some media suggest that the actor who develops it will change.

On the other hand, it has not been commented, nor budgeted, that said superhero will appear in the bat tape, so Welling’s wish would be truncated. At least for now.

In addition, the artist referred to the Arrowverse, remembering his interpretation as Kal-El in the special of Crisis on Infinite Earths. He took the moment to talk about his relationship with Stephen Amell (Arrow).

“Stephen is a friend of mine. We actually had an idea, but then Crisis was a bigger idea and he took it away from that, but he had an idea for me to do an arc on Arrow. ” In other words, the interpreter would have been seen again on paper in the series of CW.