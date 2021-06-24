Tom Welling confirms Smallville will get animated sequel with original cast

It is impossible to forget the adventures lived with Clark Kent in Smallville, The WB and The CW’s cult series, and we’ll be back with the characters in a new format very soon. According to a Den of Geek report, Smallville will have a sequel animated series with the original cast. For a few months the information had already been commented but there was no study to undertake the project, now we know that it will become a reality. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Smallville began its broadcasts in 2001 and ended in 2011. For ten years, ten seasons and a total of 218 episodes, we witnessed Clark Kent’s youthful life and his passage to adulthood among friends and villains. Tom Welling was chosen to play Kal-El at only 22 years old, as his dark hair and blue eyes were the ideal to take the role, however, before accepting the role he refused twice and even demanded not to use the suit classic hero because he never liked it.

Through a conversation with a fan on Cameo, Welling revealed that he and Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on Smallville, are already working on an animated sequel series, a novelty that has turned social media on its head. The 44-year-old actor mentions that they will be looking to collaborate with as many original actors in the dubbing. Here are his words.

Michael Rosenbaum and I are working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life and use as many original cast members as possible. However, don’t tell anyone. It is a secret. We are still working on that.

A fan on Twitter shared the footage and his reaction is natural.

TOM WELLING IS BACK AS A SUPERMAN FOR A SMALLVILLE ANIMATED SERIES… .SOMEBODY SAAAAAAAVE ME.

It’s worth wondering who will return to their original series roles, certainly not Allison mack. It is well known that NXIVM disguised itself for many years as a self-help organization aimed at women. The leaders deceived future members by promising a successful future and female empowerment, yet they were drawn into circles where sex trafficking, abuse and threats were the way to keep them in check. In April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to the charges against him and even apologized: [Keith] Raniere. I know that I am and will be a better person for this. “

After Smallville, the actors of the series did not return to be involved in a production as large as that one. Michael Rosenbaum He is still influential in the entertainment industry and makes special contributions to the superhero genre; Tom welling He has had few screen appearances, the most recent being Crisis on Infinite Earth where he reprises his role as Clark Kent; while Kristin Kreuk has starred in some series but nothing really remarkable; Allison mack He became the sheep of the cast for dedicating his time to a sect.

Tom welling has not revealed any more information about the sequel series of Smallvilleonly mentioned in the video, but fans can already be preparing for some important revelations in the future. What adventures await us with this animation? We hope to see the character in full suit and fighting off some major threats. This small part of DC’s productions for the small screen sounds very promising. On the other hand, will we see more of Kal-El on the big screen? Warner Bros. is quite confused on the subject.

