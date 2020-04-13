According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Tom Thibodeau He is confident he will get a job as head coach next season. Bondy has also stated that Thibodeau has asked the league to reflect on the best way to return after the coronavirus crisis. The Knicks and Nets have two vacant benches. The Rockets may decide not to continue with Mike D’Antoni, who is in the final year of his contract, if they don’t go far in the playoffs.

There could even be more benches available depending on how the rest of the season unfolds for some teams. Thibodeau would fit into a team looking to transition from rebuilding to being competitive. Thibs has been successful, but his particular style ends up wearing out on his teams after a few years. Recall that in his last experience in front of a bench he went out the back door in Minnesota.

.