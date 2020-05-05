A major dance is looming on the bench next season in the NBA and there are already many who are positioning themselves and moving threads in order to apply for interesting franchises. One of them is Tom Thibodeau, obsessed with basketball and the tactic that came out badly of his adventure in Minnesota Timberwolves and strives to regain lost prestige. His controversial decision to sign Jimmy Butler and then allow him to leave, as well as mismanagement in the development of young people like Towns and Wiggins, caused his dismissal and left in a difficult situation whoever was the architect of those Rose Bulls.

But every crisis implies opportunity and Thibodeau wants to give himself a new opportunity in his career, for which he has already begun to speak with agents and may be behind a movement as subtle as it is accurate in the American media, in which he blames the He is unlucky in his lousy Minneapolis experience and presents himself as an attractive coach to many teams. There are three franchises NBA They could be considering the incorporation of this 62-year-old Connectitut native. They are the New York Knicks, a double-edged sword for any coach, the Brooklyn Nets, an appetizing project, and the Houston Rockets, who will not have Mike D´Antoni next year, it seems.

– New York Knicks. His good relationship with Leon Rose, president of the team, is the main argument to think that he can land at Madison. However, Tom is not characterized by being a good developer of young talents and his philosophy of game and life does not seem to match what is breathed in the New York media franchise. Embracing a long-term project, with young players and poor defensive ethics, can be a tremendous challenge for a Thibodeau who took on the Timberwolves long-term project, dispensing with Lavine, Dunn, and draft rounds, to recruit a Butler who was uncomfortable from the start.

– Brooklyn nets. It is paradise for every coach right now. The dismissal of Kenny Atkinson has vacated the bench in a team that should qualify for the ring next season. Durant and Irving could be trying to recruit a much looser coach on a tactical level and give prominence to the stars, like Tyron Lue, while what Thibodeau represents is far from that. Perhaps a defensive coach for a talented team could be a master player, very much in line with what Lakers did with Voegel.

– Houston rockets. The Texans project is running out, as well as the contract for D´Antoni, who will be a free agent when this season ends and could put an end to his career on the bench. The Rockets are focused on trying to get the ring this year and they don’t really know where they will go in the future, but there is no doubt that if there is an antagonist on the bench in the style of Mike, that is Tom Thibodeau. It will be necessary to be attentive to the next information.

