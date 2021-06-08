in NBA

Tom Thibodeau named NBA coach of the year

For the second time in his career, with a decade in between, Tom thibodeau has been chosen NBA coach of the year. The technician has managed to extract oil from a mediocre staff such as that of New York Knicks, taking it to fourth position in the Western Conference. He has finished ahead in the votes of Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) or Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz), who also would have deserved the award. He already won it in 2011 with the Chicago Bulls.

