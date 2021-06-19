Tom Spezialy to be the showrunner of the Marvel series for Amazon ‘Silk’

‘Watchmen’ executive producer and Emmy winner Tom Spezia, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming Marvely Sony Pictures Television live action series‘Silk’. The series, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, will be written and produced by Lauren Moon, a Korean-American screenwriter (like the character of the Spider-Man universe) who wrote the scripts for ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Typical’.

The character first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” Vol. 3, being created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. It’s about a high school student named Cindy Moon, who was bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker at a public exhibition on handling nuclear materials. The spider died shortly after, but Moon gained the same powers as Parker and became known 13 years after Peter became Spider-Man.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller will serve as executive producers on the series through their Lord Miller production label, along with former Sony Pictures Entertainment director Amy Pascal. The character previously appeared in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ being played by Tiffany Espensen, although casting for the television role has not been announced at this time.

After the success of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, in 2018 Sony announced that they were working on a spin-off of Spider-Man based on the same character, a film that will be produced by Amy Pascal and of which we have not heard from again. .