Tom Spezialy to be showrunner for Sony’s Marvel series on Silk

Important novelty for the series that Sony Pictures prepares inspired by the Marvel Silk / Silk character. We have known for months of these plans to make a series of this superheroine. After not having any news in time, Deadline reports that the series sum showrunner.

Tom spezialy, known for being a producer on the HBO series “Watchmen,” a writer for “The Leftovers,” and an Emmy winner, has signed a global agreement with Amazon Studios. By virtue of the pact, Spezialy would have joined this Silk series that Sony Pictures Television prepares, and which is apparently headed to Amazon’s Prime Video.

Spezialy will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the series alongside executive producer Lauren Moon, writer of the Sony TV Netflix series “Atypical,” who also wrote this television adaptation of Seda.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller of the animated film “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse” and responsible for overseeing the set of Sony television series based on Sony’s Marvel Universe of characters, serve as executive producers with the production company of the Spiderman franchise, Amy Pascal.

As an executive producer on “Watchmen,” Spezialy shared the Emmy Award for Best Limited Series. He also co-created Starz’s “Ash vs. Evil Dead” and executive produced “The Leftovers,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Reaper,” and “Dead Like Me.”

Korean-American superhero Silk (aka Cindy Moon), created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, first appeared as a faceless cameo in Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man # 1 in April 2014. She was part of the new team. from Agents of Atlas, which debuted in a War of the Realms tie-in and later got its own five-issue limited series. A new continuing series of Seda, written by Maruene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, was due to be published in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to be published this past March in the United States.

Via information | Deadline