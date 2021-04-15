Tom Schwarz faces 10 years in prison for breaking his girlfriend’s jaw

German boxer Thomas Schwarz, 26, is facing a decade in prison for breaking the jaw of his ex-girlfriend, Tessa Schimschar. The trial began this week in Germany, the athlete’s homeland and the country where the event took place almost a year ago.

The incident that has brought Schwarz to court occurred at the end of May 2020, when the boxer and his partner were in the parking lot of a pizzeria located in the German town of Lostau. The two had gotten into a heated argument, when, at one point, the fighter directed a brutal punch against the girl’s chin.

Getty

Schimschar filed a severe injury complaint against Schwarz only shortly after she was admitted to a local hospital, with three separate jaw fractures. Now, months after the incident, if the boxer is finally found guilty at trial, he could face up to ten years in jail.

After the event, Another ex-partner of the boxer, the singer Annemarie Eilfeld publicly confessed to having gone through a situation similar to that suffered by Tessa. “Tom is a time bomb,” Bild told the media, “I also ended up in the emergency room.”

Imago / PA

In regards to your professional career, Schwarz boasts a total of 26 wins and just one loss in the ring. The latter occurred in his match against Tyson Fury in June 2019, and in which he also lost his title of Intercontinental champion of the World Boxing Organization, which he had defended since 2017.