On June 20, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, held his first electoral meeting in the city of Tulsa, as you will know next November, the presidential elections will be held in the neighboring country (and of course he plans to be re-elected as a local).

obvious Trump rallied without caring that the coronavirus health emergency is still active. Much less did he think that his ‘meeting’ was held andn full movement of the #BlackLivesMatter and in a city where, in the year of 1921, the largest interracial slaughter in US history took place.

Although the Trump rally turned out not to be as successful as planned (it only brought together 12 of the 20,000 people expected), That was not the only thing that the American President has been criticized for. in the last hours. There is also the fact that Donald Trump He used the song “I Won’t Back Down” by the great Tom Petty, something that has not fallen into favor for the musician’s family, who died in October 2017.

Through a statement posted on Tom Petty’s social media, The family of the American composer denounced that Trump was not authorized in any way to use Petty’s song for his campaign., which “leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.”

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family strongly oppose racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom would never want a song of his used for a hate campaign. He liked to bring people together ”, It is read in a fragment of the statement, where the family says that Tom Petty wrote the song for everyone in the world.

“We want to make it clear that we believe that anyone has the freedom to vote how they want and think how they want, but the Petty family does not support this. We believe in the United States and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump does not represent the noble ideas of either of them. We would hate for fans marginalized by this administration to think that we are complicit in this use, ”say Tom’s heirs.

In the same writing Tom Petty’s family details that he has already sent a “cease and desist” letter to his disagreement over the use of “I Won’t Back Down”, something that surely will not please Donald Trump.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that musicians like Tom Petty accuse the US president of using his songs without permission, since in previous years Trump had problems with artists such as Queen and Adele for having used their musical creations to musicalize some of their rally. When will you learn?