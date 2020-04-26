It is the morning of a warm Sunday, you are having a coffee in the Birdseed while its piped music is playing and, look where, the coffee is ready. The ideal time to sit down and chat.

“Capitalist pig”, “scammer”, “exploiter”, “coon raccoon” or be a candidate for one of the most important villains of the Annual Nintendo Power Awards. All that and much more is what you have to listen to at all hours Tom nook. But is it really that bad? In today’s café, it’s time to talk about the economy, berries, euros and a raccoon man who decided to be the number one public enemy for the good of all.

And the first thing we want to do here when trying to shed a little light on the raccoon’s public vision is to define the value of a berry and, for this, it is best to compare it with the price of objects that also exist in The real world. And what objects exist as is in the Animal Crossing universe and ours? Indeed, Nintendo consoles.

Thanks to the update “Welcome amiibo” of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Several new objects of the “Nintendo” theme were added to those that already had the base game, among them the possibility of getting a New Nintendo 3DS console and Wii U. Although it is true that they could not be purchased directly with berries, yes they could be sold for 4320 berries and 8100 berries respectively. Knowing that for the rest of the products the purchase price was one third of the sale price, we can calculate that a New Nintendo 3DS cost about 12 960 berries and a Wii U 24 300. The price in berries of the new Nintendo console is much easier to calculate and just purchase the regular or limited edition New Horizons console to be able to see in the TeleNook catalog that they are, respectively, 29 980 and 35 960 berries.

Okay, now that we have in mind the prices on berries for real-world objects in the virtual world, let’s see how much they cost in our world … but in yen. When Nintendo released the New 3DS he did it at the price of 14,980 yen. On the other hand, if you were from the Country of the Rising Sun and wanted to buy a Wii U, you had to bring 26 250 yen in your pocket. That’s right, prices quite similar to their equivalent in berries. However, if we look the price of both editions of Nintendo Switch these are 29 980 and 35 960 yen respectively. Bingo! In 2020 we can say that one berry equals one yen. And how much is a euro worth in yen? One euro is exactly 116’58 yen at the time of writing these lines. And we already have everything we needed to know.

And now, let’s look at some of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons mortgage prices, starting with the payment that needs to be done as soon as you get to the island. We are talking about a total of 49,800 berries for a trip to the island, a tent and a mobile phone. We are talking about that the equivalent of this pack is 427’3 euros, just over the price of a Nintendo Switch and a game. How do you stay? You can enter any web page you want and search for equivalent prices for each of these three products and add them to see what price you get.

Now let’s look at the price of the first house. A one-room house made from its foundations where a bed and a few pieces of furniture fit, a floor of those 30 m2, one of those that is so popular in big capitals. Nail 98,000 berries, equivalent to € 841. I think it goes without saying that that price is quite less than the current market price. Second, third, fourth expansion … and so we get to the last mortgage. We find a HUGE house, with four rooms, an attic and a basement that, in total, has cost us a total of 5 745 800 berries or € 49 337’31 in its equivalent to the European currency. A real bargain! What a capitalist pig, huh? But the thing does not end here. Has anyone ever gone to a bank to ask for a mortgage? If someone has been given NO INTEREST, NO FEES and NO DEADLINES TO PAY, let me know to make an account with that entity.

But do not think that this applies only to constructions. Furniture is also laughable. A microwave of 3,000 berries? About 26 euros. Bathing in a bathtub lady? For 67 euros you can fulfill your dream of wrinkling like a chickpea. Keeping food cold and not spoiling? In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can use a closet fridge for just 44 euros. And we could be here all day with dozens of examples.

This Nook is a complete philanthropist

Has your way of seeing this “capitalist pig” changed already? How not? Well, let’s play the card we have left and that other great entrepreneurs who “have started from scratch” also use: donate money. Maybe many of you don’t know, because you needed to be able to read amiibos on a 3DS and have Tom Nook’s, but in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer We could decorate the home of several of the NPCs and chat with them in a more discerning environment. When going to the house of our favorite Tanuki (behind Mario Tanuki), he said the following:

90 percent of your money is donated to orphanages! A gesture that surely many companies and entrepreneurs would brag about and that, instead, our Tom asks us to keep that secret so as not to ruin his reputation. I’m sorry for this betrayal Mister Nook, but I couldn’t allow you to continue being the bad guy!

But the relationship with orphanhood does not end there. If you have been an Animal Crossing player since the time of the Nintendo DS, you will surely hear all this that I am going to tell you, but all new players deserve to know the truth: Tom Nook has no blood relationship with Tendo and Nendo. The raccoon himself confirmed this in Wild Wold, adding that they were only employees whom he tried to teach the tricks of the trade of the local vendor. Later in New Leaf we found out, thanks to the neighbors, that back then Nook had officially adopted the two little raccoons.

Of course he has his bad things, like his fondness for golf which sometimes leads him to be distracted from work or the fact that his past, at some point, had to be a bit murky when trying to do business with Ladino . This last business adventure came out quite chastened and it seems that there is some resentment between the two businessmen. Will we find out anything else at New Horizons?

With this article I only wanted to show the other side of the coin about Tom Nook, the one that is not visible to the naked eye and is buried under a pile of berries. Many times we focus on looking for enemies where there are none. There are many villains that make life impossible for us, but it turns out that Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not have that. There has never been a villain in the saga, only a misunderstood raccoon who agreed to carry that role for the common good.

