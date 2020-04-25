© Provided by Cinemanía

Anyway, Uncharted. The movie based on the Uncharted video games. What can we say. Being diplomats, the truth is that Sony has not had the best of luck with this adaptation of the well-known Naughty Dog saga, having become a habit that the directors signed for the project ended up leaving. Once they secured […]

Anyway, Uncharted. The movie based on the Uncharted video games. What can we say. Being diplomats, the truth is that Sony has not had the best of luck with this adaptation of the well-known Naughty Dog saga, having become a habit that the directors signed for the project ended up leaving. Once they secured the play by hiring Ruben Fleischer (Venom) it seemed that the situation would begin to normalize, but then … the coronavirus arrived.

The global crisis of COVID-19 has caused the postponement of releases and the standby of most of the filming, so it was foreseeable that Uncharted would postpone its arrival date in theaters again. Hence, the new release schedule of Sony, collected by the media such as Collider, is surprising so much, where it is reported that the film starring Tom holland will hit theaters in the US ahead of schedule. Specifically the July 16, 2021, after being originally set for October 8.

Three months in advance for a movie that hasn’t even started shooting yet, since Fleischer was able to take control shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic. The studio may be confident in the filmmaker’s ability to finish filming in record time, but on the other hand, something similar has happened with Hotel Transylvania 4, which as we can see in this same calendar has been advanced to August 6, 2021 after being scheduled for December 22 of that same year.

Other films whose date has been modified are Connected (the animated film produced by Phil Lord and Chis Miller that looks this good) and Escape Room 2, fixed for the October 23 this year and the January 1, 2021 after being set for September 18 and December 30, 2020.