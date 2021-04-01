Tom Holland’s relative will be in Spider-Man: No way home

It was revealed that a relative of Tom Holland will be in the next Spider-Man movie. Who is he and what role will he play?

After so long, it finally emerged that Peter Parker’s next movie will be called Spider-Man: No way home. A movie that could introduce us to the multiverse and thus to the other Spider-Man we saw in the cinema. Although that has not yet been confirmed, it is already clear that a relative of Tom Holland will be part of the film.

On December 17, Marvel will release the new Spidey movie in all theaters. In this way, Spider-Man: no way home will be the new success of the MCU where the protagonist will have to face some challenges that could sink his life as a superhero. According to what the official trailer revealed, the last enemy young Parker fights, after inheriting the legacy of Iron Man, reveals to the world his true identity and, therefore, our hero has to disappear. However, with this new phase of Marvel, his story will become even more relevant.

A family member joins

While we await its arrival in theaters, the team is working non-stop on this film. Tom Holland is filming scenes and on the set he met a relative of his, who will be part of this new Spider-Man movie. The actor revealed, through an Instagram photo published a few weeks ago that his younger brother, Harry, will also be part of the cast of this new production. “It was an idea we had while we were having a barbecue at my house, in the first weeks of filming,” the actor said in an interview.

“Mr. Watts (the director of Spiderman) was there and Harry said: Look Jon, I’ve been here since the beginning, when are you going to put me in a movie?” And, faced with such audacity, the person behind the tape could not say no. That is how he turned little Holland into a bank robber so that Spider-Man had to chase him.