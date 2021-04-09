Tom Holland will once again collaborate with the Apple TV + platform for the series The Crowded Room – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actor Tom Holland and the Apple TV + platform, who recently collaborated on the film Cherry (2021), will rejoin their paths in the series The Crowded Room.

The digital giant announced this Thursday in a statement that Holland will be the first protagonist of this new anthology series, a term that in the television industry is used for small-screen productions in which each season presents a different plot and characters.

Holland, a true Hollywood star for playing Spider-Man in the latest Marvel films, will play Billy Milligan in The Crowded Room, a criminal who suffered from dissociative identity disorder and who managed to be the first person in the US to be declared. innocent of a crime for suffering that disease.

Akiva Goldsman, winner of the Oscar for best screenplay adapted for A Beautiful Mind (2001), will write this new series and will also serve as an executive producer.

With ten episodes in total, the first season of The Crowded Room will be based on the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan (1981) written by Daniel Keyes.

This will be Holland and Apple TV + ‘s second joint work after Cherry, a film that was released in March and in which the young actor shaped a drama about post-traumatic disorder and drug addiction.

“It was without a doubt the most difficult role I have ever played,” Holland admitted in a meeting with the media in which Efe participated.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the huge blockbuster Avengers: Endgame (2019), were the directors of Cherry.

Holland also released Chaos Walking in March, a sci-fi film he co-starred with Daisy Ridley, which had a huge budget of about $ 100 million and hit theaters with just $ 21 million in gross.

The British interpreter will get back into the Spider-Man suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that will be released in December and that will follow Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019).

