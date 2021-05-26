Tom Holland went viral on the networks: look!

Once again, Tom Holland has gone viral on social media. But this time it was not because of teasing. Discover it!

There is no doubt that Tom Holland became one of the most loved and popular people of recent times. Since he began to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor managed to conquer all the spectators with his interpretation of Spider-Man. As he prepares for the launch of the third part of the franchise, the interpreter became a trend again on Twitter.

Unlike the previous days where it went viral due to jokes and jokes that started with Anthony Mackie. On this occasion, a new anniversary of her Umbrella dance dressed as Rihanna was remembered on the Lip-Sync Battle show, where she took all eyes for an unforgettable choreography. The unforgettable video that remained for the memory, first began with a musical act of Singin ‘in the Rain and then exploded with the pop song of the singer. This video has more than 85 million views on YouTube.

It is viral!

Although the commented video is the most popular that is known so far from Tom Holland, the truth is that the Marvel actor has many more that are little known. Now thanks to a thread created by a fan, you can see recordings of the interpreter, both as a child and in his youth, dancing in different places.

where it all began pic.twitter.com/6hnaezgO0R – ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) May 20, 2021

Her great talent for dancing is due to her interest in dance at age 10 when she began taking ballet classes at home. Tom Holland himself revealed that for this reason he suffered bullying for not being considered an “activity for men”, but the truth is that he did not give it much importance. In this way, he participated in a festival that led him to meet Lynne Paige, a choreographer who auditioned him for the musical Billy Elliot, where he finally got the role.