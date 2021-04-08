Tom Holland to star in “The Crowded Room” series for Apple TV +

The relationship of Tom holland with Apple going from strength to strength and the most recent proof is a new series for Apple TV +. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor will participate in The Crowded Room, an anthology that will address mental illness.

According to Deadline, the first season will be based on the book The Extraordinary Mind of Billy Milligan, by Daniel Keyes. Tom holland will play Billy Milligan, an American charged with rape in the 1970s who was acquitted due to a Multiple personality disorder.

The Crowded Room will feature 10 episodes for its first season. Akiva Goldsman (A Wonderful Mind, Me Robot) will be in charge of adapting the novel into a television series for Apple TV +. Goldsman will also serve as executive producer alongside Tom Holland. The project will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

At the moment it is unknown when production will begin. After his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Uncharted movie, Tom Holland will return in another more serious role. The actor demonstrated his potential in The Devil at All Hours and was consolidated with Cherry, the Russo Brothers film for Apple TV +.

Tom Holland will have one of the most complex roles of his career in ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland in ‘Cherry’

The Crowded Room is a new opportunity for Holland, who will put himself in the shoes of Billy Milligan was the first person acquitted of a crime due to his Dissociative identity disorder. His lawyers testified at trial that the defendant was unaware when he carried out the crimes.

Later studies found that a Yugoslav communist, one of Milligan’s personalities, was responsible for the robberies, while an introverted lesbian committed the rapes. In his passage through multiple psychiatric hospitals, a Milligan detected more than 10 personalities. Later a specialist diagnosed 14 additional personalities.

The novel The Extraordinary Mind of Billy Milligan was published in 1981 and has a sequel called Milligan’s Wars. According to the author’s website, Warner worked for many years on the film The Crowded Room and several young actors showed interest in the title role.

Two decades before Tom Holland was cast, names like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio came up to play Milligan. The latest update indicates that Joel Schumacher joined the project as director with a view to releasing the film in 2008. Schumacher passed away in June 2020 due to complications from cancer.

