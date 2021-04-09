Tom Holland to star in Akiva Goldsman’s new Apple series ‘The Crowded Room’

Apple TV + conduct a series titled ‘The Crowded Room’, a project created by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (‘A Beautiful Mind’, ‘I Am Legend’) as an Angologist that will feature Tom Holland (‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’). Recall that Holland, who served as executive producer of this new series alongside Goldsman, recently starred in the streaming service movie ‘Cherry’.

‘The Crowded Room’ is intended to be a passionate anthology series exploring the true and inspiring stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season will be inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. Imagined as a captivating thriller, it tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder).

Goldsman will executive produce this co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency through their Weed Road Productions label. The series will also be executive produced by Holland, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency.