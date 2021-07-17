Tom Holland to sign a super contract with Marvel Studios

Actor Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe could go on like this for quite a few years.

Tom holland debuted in Marvel studios with the movie Captain America: Civil War (2016), this was thanks to the agreement between Disney Y Sony. Since then we have been able to see him in two solo films and also in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avenger: Endgame (2019). Now, you have completed the third of Spider-man which will premiere on Christmas 2021.

But, Tom holland will continue as Spider-man on Marvel studios for longer as he is about to sign for a new trilogy. This time, we will see the college years of Peter parker and also must overcome the tragic death of a character who will die in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The identity is not yet known, but it is speculated that it could be MJ (Zendaya) or Ned leeds (Jacob Batalon). The funny thing is that Tom holland He will be the only actor who will have a long-term contract, since the rest of the stars will be signing film by film.

As if this were not enough, Sony wants me to jump into movies Venom and so we would see Tom holland facing Tom hardy What Eddie brock with the symbiote, something fans really want to see in the movies. But nevertheless, we may not see the character again for a while in a team movie. Since the Phases 4 Y 5 from Marvel studios they will explore solo adventures further.

What will your new movie be about?

Tom holland will come back as Peter parker on Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie will continue the events of Far from home (2019), therefore, the hero is in serious trouble since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) accused him of his death and revealed his identity to the world. Fortunately, you will have the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), although he will have to face some classic villains. It is speculated that soon we will see the trailer that will surely leave all fans of Marvel studios.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. The rest of the films of Marvel studios they are in Disney Plus.