Tom Holland says Marvel rejected his idea for a sex scene with Spider-Man

Oh, that Tom Holland aka Spoiler-Man! It seems that Marvel and Sony are not solely responsible for what happens with their version of Spider-Man. The actor explained that on several occasions he has shared his ideas for the characters with executives. One of them is a total trolling in which he claims to have asked the studio to have a sex scene with the teenage character he plays in his franchise.

In an interview two years ago with Capital FM, Tom holland he joked that Marvel had rejected his plans for a sex scene with Peter Parker. The host he was talking to asked him to tell him about some of the ideas he had given the studio, but which they had rejected. With a mischievous grin, he explained that he envisioned a sensual setting for the good Spider-Man:

I told them ‘I think we should have a very passionate sex scene’ and they said no. I mean, I would write scenes and ideas, think in sequences, and just send them to Marvel. Many of them told me ‘no, that’s a terrible idea’. But then there was a part that they took on and that they are in the movie, so it’s a movie that I’m really involved in, not just as an actor.

The arachnid delivery he refers to is Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, from the year 2019. In that installment, Parker goes on a walk through Europe with his classmates and during that trip he faces illusions from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), as well as the expectations he feels on his shoulders after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, where Iron Man dies and Captain America disappears, leaving the group of heroes reeling.

Although it would definitely be very strange for Disney to grant such a request. Holland’s movies (The Impossible – 81%, The Devil at All Hours – 65%, Cherry – 27%) and the character have been relatively lacking in romance compared to previous versions of the hero. In the Sam Raimi trilogy, for example, the relationship between Mary Jane and Peter was a very important part of the plot during all the films and the same in the two that Andrew Garfield got to star in, albeit with the character of Gwen Stacy.

Likewise, other directors, such as Pedro Almodóvar, have criticized the genre for being lacking in sensuality. In general, Marvel movies rarely show more than a kiss between the matching characters. In the same way, they have left even more aside the sexuality of characters who are not heterosexual even when they have pointed out that they exist within their universe, Valkyrie being the most important in the saga.

Could it be that Spider-Man: No Way Home does give us more of the romance between MJ and Peter? Will have to see. Many details are felt about that film and it is known that Zendaya will play an important role in its story. Because the saga seems to be pointing to the possibility of a multiverse, perhaps the first question to ask is how much we will see of Spidey in the future of the MCU and if not rather he will finally go with his villains to the Sony saga. .

