Tom Holland jokes about sex scene Marvel denied him

MEXICO CITY.

The implication of Tom Holland with Spider-Man He has not stopped growing since he first played the superhero in Captain America: Civil War. So much so, that the actor has more and more weight in the decisions that are made around his character, being able to propose ideas that are often well received … although not always.

In an interview with tiktoker Capital FM, Holland said that Marvel has refused to include a “very passionate sex” scene that he himself had devised. Although surely this was simply a joke, the truth is that he has actively participated in the script of the film.

I was writing scenes, ideas, thinking about location and sending them to Marvel “the interpreter explained.” Of many of them they told me ‘No, that is a terrible idea’. But then there were a couple that they took that are in the movie, so it’s a film in which I’m very, very involved, not just as an actor, “explained Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated titles by Marvel fans. Rumors suggest that the film will unite the universes of previous incarnations of the character played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have not yet confirmed their return, with Tom Holland.

Those who will definitely return are Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, who gave life to the villains Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively, in previous installments.

Together with them, they will also return Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch What Doctor Strange or JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. The film will hit theaters next December 17.