Tom Holland faces his most challenging and complicated project

Share

Although the actor is bringing Spider-Man to life, this new Apple TV + project may be the most complicated and challenging yet. Find out everything!

Tom Holland does not stop carrying out new projects. The actor, who is already fully working on the third Spider-Man movie, may be facing his most challenging and complicated job. The young man will be the protagonist of a new series prepared by Apple TV +, which could be the next success of the platform.

Tom Holland will participate in The Crowded Room, an anthology that will address mental illness. According to Deadline, the first season will be based on the book The Extraordinary Mind of Billy Milligan, by Daniel Keyes. In this way, the young actor will play Billy Milligan, an American accused of rape in the 1970s who was acquitted due to multiple personality disorder.

Maybe you are interested in:

Tom Holland’s relative will be in Spider-Man: No way home

A challenging project

The Crowded Room will have 10 episodes for its first season. Akiva Goldsman (A Wonderful Mind, Me Robot) will be in charge of adapting the novel into a television series for Apple TV +. Goldsman will also serve as executive producer alongside Tom Holland. The project will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. At the moment it is unknown when production will begin.

The novel The Extraordinary Mind of Billy Milligan was published in 1981 and has a sequel called Milligan’s Wars. According to the author’s website, Warner worked for many years on the movie The Crowded Room and several young actors showed interest in the lead role. Two decades before Tom Holland was cast, names like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio came up to play Milligan. The latest update indicates that Joel Schumacher joined the project as director with the idea of ​​releasing the film in 2008. Schumacher passed away in June 2020 due to complications from cancer.

Share