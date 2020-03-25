Tom Holland buys laying hens for not finding eggs in stores | INSTAGRAM

The actor who plays Spider-Man in the MCU, Tom Holland, took an unusual step by buying chickens and making sure that eggs are not lacking in his daily diet.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Actor Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, has had to buy a laying hen in order to quarantine the coronavirus. The reason, as he himself explained, is that there were no eggs left in the supermarket.

You may also be interested: Spiderman will send personalized greetings to fans for coronavirus

From his official Instagram account, the young actor shared a series of stories in which he attested that he had bought three chickens due to the shortage of eggs in the supermarket. In his Instagram Stories the actor showed the chickens in his garden. He even baptized each one with the names of Predator, Chestnut, and Ranger.

“Because of what is happening, the supermarkets are empty and we could not find eggs, there were none. So to solve the problem, we thought about becoming a source of eggs and we bought this chicken ”, explains the actor in one of the videos that he uploaded to his official account.

Read also: Prime Video will add all Walt Disney movies by quarantine

In addition to announcing the arrival of his new tenants home, the actor also went to his social networks to report that he has voluntarily isolated himself after experiencing symptoms corresponding to Covid-19. However, to keep his followers calm, he assured that he does not believe he is infected.

It should be remembered that Tom Holland recently starred in Pixar’s Onward (2020), a film that suffered strong ravages at the box office also due to the coronavirus. The emergency has been such that the animated film arrived earlier than expected in digital format.

While we wait for the quarantine to pass and the outlook to look better, the 23-year-old actor has in store the tape Cherry, which will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In addition, we will also see him starring in the adaptation of Uncharted, whose production has been delayed by the coronavirus and let’s not forget his return in Spider-Man 3 which will premiere on July 16, 2021.

.