Tom Holland announces the end of filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home

A few weeks ago the actor Tom holland that the end of the filming of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the third solo film of Holland’s Spider-Man and now it is made official by the actor who principal photography is finished.

The revelation has been made through an Instagram story in which he thanked a co-worker for the work done.

This end of filming, although it would not be surprising if there is some additional photograph in a few months, it is the end of Tom Holland’s contract as Spider-Man, waiting for a new contract to be signed that continues to link him with the wall-crawler.

Tom Holland ends the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home and with this, the end of his contract … for the moment pic.twitter.com/J8F03nKmeP – Blog de Superhéroes BdS #SnyderCut (@blogsuperheroes) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures still does not reveal the official title that this film will have, so it only has to continue waiting for them to even announce the central plot of the film, something about which they still continue without saying anything. Somehow the movie must deal with the idea of ​​the multiverse, but that can range from a simple mention or idea, to something at the central plot level.

In the film we have confirmed the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in a mentor role, Jamie Foxx will appear as Electro (we do not know if the same version he already played), Alfred Molina as Doctor Octavius ​​(again with doubts), and other rumors that have sounded have placed the comebacks of Willem Dafoe, Thomas Hayden Church, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire.

Right now, the movie has a theatrical release set for the next December 17, 2021.