Tom Holland and Zendaya are caught kissing during a date – .

That’s how we wanted to find you, spider. The romance on the screen seems, once again, to have been translated into real life. Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya were recorded kissing during a visit to the actress’s mother. This seems to confirm the rumors that both have a relationship, like their characters in the Marvel saga, the same one in which they met during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%.

It may interest you: Tom Holland says that Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. have influenced him as an actor

Through Page Six, a video of Tom holland Y Zendaya kissing inside his sports car in Los Angeles. The media reports that the occasion responds to a visit that both made to the actress’s mother. This would confirm that the two have a relationship, as rumors suggested since 2017 after the filming of Spider-Man’s first solo adventure for the MCU. At the time, both had denied being a couple.

It is not clear if it has been something formal or if rather it reawakened the relationship, because in 2019 it was known that Holland was dating Olivia bolton, from whom he would have separated last year before the pandemic. Similarly, she was said to be dating her Euphoria co-star – 76%, Jacob Elordi, between those two years, so perhaps it was more of a comeback as a couple. How formal it is is unknown.

Obviously, the pair worked together again this year during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will again feature Zendaya as Michelle Jones, aka MJ, while the Brit will reprise Peter Parker, who was revealed, at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, like the superhero arachnid, which will put him and his loved ones in the crosshairs of his enemies. Very few details are known of the plot.

Both performers are two of the most popular in recent years. She has found success on television and streaming with director Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, for HBO, as director of Malcolm & Marie – 60%, Netflix original movie. For the show, the actress became the youngest African-American to receive the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. In that title, she plays a young drug addict who is trying to get her life back after an overdose.

We recommend: Zendaya praises Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 3











Holland, who had already received positive reviews before joining the Marvel franchise, has also managed to surprise with his work outside of those productions. More recently he did it for the movie The Devil at All Hours – 65%, in which he plays a young Southerner who faces the hypocrisy of the church in a small town and in Cherry – 27%, a film about a veteran with syndrome post traumatic who becomes addicted to drugs and robs banks to buy narcotics.

The actors have not talked about this video, nor do they usually talk about their romantic lives so they cannot be expected to start doing it now. This is not the first comeback of the year that surprises the public, because just a few months ago the Internet was fascinated with Bennifer’s partner, that is, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who had an affair in the early 2000s. They have been caught very loving with each other on various occasions since the beginning of the year after breaking up with their respective former partners.

Continue reading: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go crazy on social networks with new photos together