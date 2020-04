Maria Sakkari’s coach, Tom Hill, He confessed in statements collected by The National, that many coaches are not being paid in this month of tennis stoppage and with total certainty there will be many changes in the bench of the great players: “I would say that most of the coaches are probably not receiving anything from Money. I think there will be a lot of coaches and players who will split up and that will probably have a lot to do with the money, “Hill said.

