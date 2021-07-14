Tom Hiddleston would return as Loki in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Many have not finished processing Loki’s ending – 96%, and if you have not seen the final chapter of the series, it is better not to continue reading, because it is inevitable that we will release a spoiler. Those who continue reading will already know that with the death of the One Who Remains, the multiverse was born, which will have many consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter says we may not have to wait until the second season of Loki to see Tom Hiddleston as the God of Lies, as he would return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although Marvel has not yet made it official. If confirmed, we would have three very important characters from the franchise in that film: Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is much more than a sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, it is the continuation of what was seen on WandaVision – 95%, Loki and what we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film about which we know very little but where we will also have the Supreme Sorcerer.

Fans will surely also want to know what happened to Sylvie, but now the only thing we know for sure is that she stayed in the castle of the One Who Remains and that it is very possible that she will appear in the second season of Loki, from the which there is no release date yet.

We are facing a real revolution for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the multiverse is a very common element in Marvel and DC comics, but on the big screen it will not be taken to its final consequences, and everything indicates that Marvel Studios will. The end of Loki leaves no room for doubt, we are facing the emergence of the multiverse.

Besides that Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness will show us the Supreme Sorcerer dealing with the consequences of Loki, on Spider-Man: No Way Home it is very likely that we will see the arrival of other versions of the arachnid. Rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) appeared last year and we have had several clues that seem to confirm them, but so far nothing is official. What is official is that Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) returns as Doctor Octopus in the film, and not just as any Doctor Octopus, but as the one he played in Spider man 2; These were his words in an interview with Variety when talking about his return and digital rejuvenation:

It was wonderful. It was very interesting to return after 17 years to play the same character, taking into account that now I have a double chin, crow’s feet and a very slight, but very slight, pain in my lower back. [Jon Watts] He saw me and said ‘did you see what we did with [Robert Downey Jr.] Y [Samuel L. Jackson]? ‘ … [En El Irlandés] They rejuvenated Robert De Niro’s face, but when he fought, he looked like an old man. He looks like an old man! That was what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physical ability that I had 17 years ago. That is a fact. Then I remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!

Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), on the other hand, was confirmed as Electro since 2020, and shortly after becoming known he published an image on Instagram showing three Spider-Men from behind, an image that seemed to confirm the SpiderVerse. Now with the end of Loki We can almost assure you that the SpiderVerse is a reality.