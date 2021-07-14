Tom Hiddleston would appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The end of the first season of “Loki” He has left us official confirmation that there will be a second, something that we have known for a long time thanks to those involved. But with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in full swing, there’s always a chance to see the characters again outside of their main projects.

This would be the case with Tom Hiddleston, who could appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. The news comes through the article that The Hollywood Reporter has dedicated to the confirmation of the second season of the Disney + series. At a certain point they mention that “Hiddleston is expected to appear in the next Doctor Strange movie” although they also clarify that Marvel Studios has not confirmed anything at the moment. Therefore, the question remains as to whether it is their speculation or if they have some other internal tip.

If confirmed, the next film starring Benedict Cumberbatch would feature not only the return of Elizabeth Olsen galloping from her own television series, but also Hiddleston, marking the return of Loki after seeing him for the last time in “Avengers: Endgame. “When he escaped with the Teeseract and fired the starting gun at” Loki. ” In any case, since nothing has been said about it so far, its appearance is probably rather testimonial.

Entering spoilers for the last episode aired today, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) now that the multiverse is a reality thanks to Sylvie’s actions, that Loki and Stephen Strange cross their paths is not so strange, as it may well serve as a source of information for the superhero (END SPOILER).

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is directed by Sam Raimi and is scheduled to premiere on March 22, 2022.

Sale

Marvel Space Cowboys Board Game

The Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the Multiverse. Use his essence to recruit heroes and villains and earn Infinity Points to claim the Infinity Gauntlet and stop Thanos from ending our world.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter