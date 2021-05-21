Tom Hiddleston willing to return as Loki in the future after the series

In a few weeks the series will be released on the Disney + platform “Loki” from Marvel Studios. An extension of the adventures of the god of deception despite the fact that his adventures ended in “Avengers: Infinity War”. However, thanks to what we saw in “Avengers: Endgame”, Marvel Studios found a way to continue narrating the adventures of Loki. On this occasion showing a different version of the character, one from 2012 that is freed, once again, from death.

Despite the excitement of the series, there are many fans who think that it can bring the final goodbye to Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially with all the rumors that we could see other versions of Loki from the comics in the series. Officially, of course, they have not said anything at all.

However, in a promotional interview Hiddleston was asked about the possibility of telling more stories after the first season of the series. We know that a second season of “Loki” is in development, although this one that we know is not yet official, that is, it has not yet received the green light. Therefore, the future is completely open, and in that line go the statements of Hiddleston.

The same actor jokes with the idea that has already said goodbye to the character many timesIn reference to all the times he’s died in the movies, it doesn’t seem like Hiddleston is willing to close the Loki stories.

I am open to everything. I have said goodbye to the character. I said hello to the character. I have said goodbye to the character [de nuevo]. I’ve learned not to make assumptions I guess. I’m just thankful that I’m still here, and that there are still new paths to explore.

In other words, Hiddleston is not going to reveal yet what will happen to Loki at the end of the Marvel series. What it does seem is that he is not very aware of the idea of ​​saying goodbye to the character.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly