Tom Hiddleston, time traveler

The British Tom Hiddleston was first seen as Loki, the mischievous God of deception, exactly ten years ago in Thor, belonging to the first stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With a decade away and a fortune that oscillates in little more than 25 million dollars, Hiddleston returns to the screen with Loki, a series dedicated to that character that has appeared in six Marvel films, mysteriously disappearing in Avengers: Endgame just when he steals. the Tesseract. Hiddleston, who turned 40 in February, recalls how it was for him to receive a call in which he was told the idea of ​​telling what had happened to Loki after he disappeared in Endgame.

It was a kind of delight and surprise. I think that’s the best way to define it. He was really very excited about the idea. In that scene from Endgame, Loki takes the Tesseract (a cosmic cube that allows time travel) and disappears into the smoke. Where did he go? What time did he travel? and how did it get there? So Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso (Marvel executives) told me that just that moment was going to be the beginning of our series. They proposed a production full of possibilities to think about, there were brilliant ideas and very creative things that made me feel excited and happy to do it, ”said Tom Hiddleston through a meeting via Zoom with international media.

Hiddleston, who was directed in 2015 by Mexican Guillermo del Toro in The Scarlet Summit, had a very emotional moment when he spoke about having played one of Marvel’s most beloved and charismatic villains for a decade.

I just love playing this character and have always loved it. I feel very fortunate to know that I am still here and that there are still many aspects of Loki that I am learning from. He is a character of great rank and he never feels the same experience, especially this time when I was surrounded by incredible people, which meant a lot to me ”, recalled the actor who graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and who He took the opportunity to thank his fans for all the support he has received and that has allowed him to move forward in his career.

Regarding why many people identify with Loki, Hiddleston commented that it is due to a charm that hides a lot of vulnerability.

Some people enjoy her playfulness, her spontaneity, and that inherent sense of mischief that she has. Some enjoy their antagonistic quality and there are people who are attracted by the vulnerabilities that lie under all those layers of charm, ”Hiddleston remarked.

Kevin Feige, creative head of Marvel, said that when Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, they already knew that Loki’s story was going to continue on Disney +, a platform that at that time was a well-kept secret.

One of the funniest things about Endgame was that people said that we had forgotten Loki, that Loki had disappeared and that we had forgotten to say what had happened to him at the end of that movie, but right then we already knew and were very excited that the launch of Disney + was coming and today we are about to find out what happened to Loki ”, said Kevin Feige, who also assured that this series will have the most repercussions in the future of the UCM.

Loki, defined by many as the “favorite villain”, breaks the rules as always and will premiere, contrary to other series that start on Friday, this Wednesday, premiering a new chapter every week. On this occasion, new characters will enter, such as agent Mobius, played by actor Owen Wilson, who works at the Temporal Variation Authority (VTA) and makes sure that the rhythm of time is not broken.

It didn’t take long for them to convince me, it was really a call that Kate Herron (director of Loki) and I had in which she told me the idea she had for the show, the dynamics that Mobius and Loki were going to have and basically it was that. what convinced me. Between them there is a special relationship in which it seems that they are playing a game of chess and in which my character tries to be on the same level as that mischievous god of deception, a god who tries to play, while Mobius brings all the pressure of the VTA, ”said Owen, 52, who has dedicated much of his career to the comedy genre.

Loki, whose first two chapters have been celebrated by critics who had access to them before their premiere, complements its cast with Sophia Di Martino -who will give a great surprise in the plot-, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant , Wunmi Mosaku, Erica Coleman, Jon Levine, and Lucius Baston.

With a total of six chapters, Loki, Thor’s brother, is the third series to be launched on Disney + after starting with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

