Tom Hiddleston teases that we will see drama within the Loki series

Today the new issue of Empire magazine has been launched, and inside there has been a special dedicated to “Loki”, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney +, which will arrive once the broadcast of the series “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” ends, the June 11, 2021.

The actor Tom Hiddleston is in charge of offering us new details of the series. If a few days ago we brought you his words commenting on how Loki’s identity, knowing who he is, and how changeable he is, was going to be a central piece in the plot of the series, now he highlights the drama component that the series will have.

Inside the magazine he is asked if he can give more details to better locate what the series is, delving, for example, into where or when Loki really disappeared. We know that this Loki was the one who fled from the Avengers in 2012, as seen in “Avengers: Endgame”, thanks to the Tesseract, but in principle it should not let him move to different time periods, as it seems that we will see him do in the series .

Where, when, how? How skilled is (Loki) at using the Tesseract to get to the sites? It is, after all, the Space Stone. So I guess, to quote Hawkeye, the doors open on both sides. You can open a door to space, anywhere, at any time.

The actor has also spoken about the TVA, Temporal Variation Agency, the new organization that has been presented to us in the different previews of the series and that will be a central piece, in charge of controlling the order of time. The dynamic between Loki and this organization will generate the drama of the series:

The trailer shows a face-to-face with the Temporal Variation Agency. The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. A fairly large institution. A great responsibility to make sure that the time runs according to the predetermined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos.. There the drama begins.

The trailers have also advanced it, and they have told us, the dynamic between Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius is going to be one of the attractions of this new series, very possibly as a result of that idea that the actor comments.

Via information | Empire