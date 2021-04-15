Tom Hiddleston talks about rumors of playing James Bond

Actor Tom Hiddleston has been associated with actor Tom Hiddleston for some time as the new James Bond, once Daniel Craig leaves the character.

Tom Hiddleston has become world famous for playing Loki in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But in addition, he has shown his talents as an actor in other films such as The scarlet summit (2015), Kong: Skull Island (2017) or the series Infiltration (2016).

Now he is about to premiere the series of Marvel studios on Loki that can be seen in Disney +, so he will go from being a villain or a luxury secondary to having his own show. This is thanks to the charisma of the actor Tom Hiddleston has always captivated fans and that’s why there are many who think it would be a great James bond. This is how he responds to rumors:

“What can I say that you don’t already know?” Tom Hiddleston said. “It’s interesting in itself that I suddenly realized what I’m saying, isn’t it? Because there is something that I am saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but for the outside world. Whatever it said about James Bond, it raised more questions. “

He also had a few words for Loki.

“Loki’s arc in Thor is very poignant and full of pathos,” explains Tom Hiddleston. “He starts that movie as Thor’s brother, and Thor is the heir to the throne. I think he really loves his brother, but possibly he has some deep jealousy or unspoken resentment for the favor his older brother has received from his mother and father. Loki is awakening his origins and birth, and that has been denied him. “

“Loki’s progression to antagonist has a lot of vulnerability and pain inside of it, so even at the end of Thor, when Loki is the villain, the audience could see that he had come from a very poignant well of anguish, loneliness and confusion.” . Tom Hiddleston added.

The Loki series will be a real madness.

“The trailer shows a face to face with the Time Variance Authority (the TVA). An organization that governs the order of time. A fairly large institution ”. Tom Hiddleston said. “A substantial responsibility to make sure time runs along predetermined lines. So you have an institution that represents order and a character that represents chaos. There the drama begins ”.

The Loki series can be seen from June 11 on Disney + following this link.