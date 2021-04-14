Tom Hiddleston talks about Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War

Actor Tom Hiddleston reveals how he found out about Loki’s death in the Avengers: Infinity War movie that was released in 2018.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) he was the great villain of the movie Thor (2011) and later commanded the Chitauri army in the Battle of New York. But over time, he became an untrustworthy ally of his stepbrother. His death came when Thanos killed him at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity WarBut thanks to the heroes going to New York in 2012, he was able to steal the Tesseract and escape. Now he will continue his story in a series that he will star in Disney +.

In a recent interview, actor Tom Hiddleston revealed how he found out about Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War:

“It was the first scene that the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony came up with,” he explains. “I was told about it in person when I went to meet with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. He was guiding me through the loose sketch of the Thor: Ragnarok story. This was in May 2016 ”.

“So I knew, before I started Ragnarok, what my ending was going to be like.” Tom Hiddleston continued. “Then the time came, three days in 2017 in the spring. I went out to Atlanta and there was such a generous atmosphere from the people on set. Some I knew from the first days ”.

He also praised actor Josh Brolin who plays Thanos.

“I remember meeting Josh Brolin, actually, when I landed, before we started filming. He just wrapped me in a big hug and said, I’m sorry, man. It was a great day and a great moment ”.

Now Tom Hiddleston will play again Loki and will face the TVA (Time Variation Authority), since by using the Space Gem he broke reality.

All Marvel Studios series and movies can be seen on Disney + by following this link.