Tom Hiddleston sums up Loki’s story in 30 seconds

The day of streaming that Disney is celebrating today is leaving us some announcements of new content directed for the Disney + streaming platform. These announcements include the new advance that the company has launched in which in barely 30 seconds, the actor Tom Hiddleston makes a review of the history of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An interesting summary of the history of Loki considering that the version of Loki that we will see in the new Disney + Marvel series, from premiere on June 9, He will not have experienced most of these events, as we remember that he is the Loki from an alternate timeline that escaped with the Tesseract when he was captured by the Avengers in 2012.

This is completed with a second video that has arrived today exclusively from Entertainment Weekly in which the actor Tom Hiddleston also reviews his history in the UCM telling anecdotes of the filming, when he shared, for example, that emotional scene with Anthony Hopkins in ” Thor “, or the elevator scene with Chris Hemsworth in” Thor: Ragnarok “in which Thor opens up to Loki, whom he considers a brother.

All this is the prelude to the premiere of the series in less than three weeks, to delve into concepts of the multiverse and time travel, with the Agency for Temporal Variation in between.

It should also be noted that Disney has confirmed that Hiddleston is the producer of the series, which does not surprise us considering his involvement in it.

. @ TWHiddleston is on the clock ⏱ Catch up on Loki’s journey through the MCU and get ready to stream Marvel Studios’ #Loki, an Original Series, starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fvudByvRRi – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 20, 2021

From being Hulk smashed to stealing the tesseract in #AvengersEndgame, @twhiddleston looks back at 10 years of iconic #Loki moments in the MCU. See our new digital cover story: https://t.co/qQrfbzdxkh pic.twitter.com/9SIBkcBhPS – Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 20, 2021

Taking it back immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) in “Avengers: Endgame”, Loki finds himself called before the Agency for Temporal Variation, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and you are given a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even bigger threat.