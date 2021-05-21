Tom Hiddleston revealed why he loves playing Loki

Less than a month before the premiere of the Loki series, Tom Hiddleston revealed the potential he feels in his character. Additionally, the actor gave additional reasons why he adores the role.

It has been more than 10 years since Tom Hiddleston joined to Marvel Cinematic Universe and it has not stopped being news. The actor has played during all that time Loki, the god of lies and mischief, but that was not always in his plans.

So much was the surprise of the choice of the artist for said character that he himself did not expect it, because he originally auditioned to play Thor in the 2011 film about the hero. However, the study felt that the lack of physical complexion placed him at a disadvantage. It was for this reason that the company finally decided on Chris Hemsworth for the role.

Still, the charisma and spark that emanated from Hiddleston was not ignored by Marvel, but they wanted to keep it at any cost. This is why the production company offered to impersonate the popular villain.

But not satisfied with that, it seems that he was born to assume such a personality, as he quickly became one of the icons of the franchise. A year later he returned to be the great antagonist in The Avengers and then he remained greatly attached to Loki.

So much was the impact that his character reached that he will be the main one in the next series of Disney + based on it.

The director of the show, Kate herron, organized the Loki School, a type of seminar for the cast and creative team to inquire more about the god of deception and thus, by soaking up the paper, a more solid argument could be generated.

As commented Entertainment Weekly, Owen wilson, who will give life to Mobius In said show, he asked Tom why he loved putting himself in Loki’s shoes so much and this was his answer:

“I think it’s because it has a lot of scope. I remember telling you this: on the 88 keys of the piano, you can play the flashing light keys at the top. He can keep it nifty and light, and he’s the God of Mischief, but he can also go down to the other side and hit the heavy keys. And he can play some really deep chords there, dealing with pain, betrayal, loss, heartbreak, jealousy and pride. “

Loki, the series, will premiere on Disney + on June 9 and can be enjoyed in this link.