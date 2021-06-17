Tom Hiddleston revealed the 5 most significant moments of Loki in the MCU for him – Tomatazos

Loki is one of the most loved characters in the MCU. There is no doubt about it. The character has managed to appear in 5 films and in his own series, Loki – 96%, although it’s actually a different version than what we saw on three of those tapes. With a trajectory this long, it is logical that people have their favorite moments in the history of this character. Of course, Tom Hiddleston himself has them too and just revealed them.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In an interview for the IMDb’s What To Watch podcast (via Comic Book), the actor revealed which for him are the five most significant moments in this character’s journey. It was limited to moments from the movies. Including those of the series would have been incurring spoilers and more if we think that there are people who do not see them until all the episodes have been released.

For the actor the first moment is when the character discovered that he is adopted in Thor – 77%. He said he knew this moment would be key since he read the script. Definitely this revelation marked several of his actions in that tape and in the subsequent ones.

You might also be interested in: Loki: The second episode has an easter egg about Black Widow and Gamora

The second moment is the conversation he had with Black Widow in The Avengers – 92%. It is a moment that marked a before and after in God’s interactions with the people of Midgard. In addition, there were hinted at various moments in Natasha’s history that may be explored in her film.

The third is when Thor visits Loki in the dungeon in Thor: A Dark World – 66%. Loki uses an illusion to make it look like he’s fine after his mother’s death. His brother tells him to show himself as he really is. At that moment we see that the character is a mess emotionally and psychologically. That event is the beginning of the character’s journey of redemption that culminated in the last movie in which he appears.

The fourth is the “get help” scene in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. It is an improvised scene that became one of the favorites of the fans and apparently the actor himself and that shows us the chemistry that can exist between Loki and his brother.

The last moment is predictable. It is the culmination of Loki’s journey to find his redemption. As everyone can imagine is his death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. What is significant is that before trying to use a ruse to kill Thanos, the character declares himself Odinson. It is just the moment when he accepts that he is Odin’s son, even though he is not his biological father. For the actor that is the important thing about that scene. It’s interesting that he came to that conclusion moments before he died, but it makes sense. What led him down the path of evil was knowing that he was adopted and he returned to the right path when he understood that it did not mean that they were not his family.

On the other hand, recently comic writer and director Kevin Smith stated that he found the first chapter of Loki brilliant:

I was excited for WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. I was like ‘yeah, you know, I’m sure they’re going to be hot.’ As we watched, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was fantastic. Loki’s first episode? Sparkly. They are taking us on a completely different journey. We haven’t seen this show before. Spending all this time with Tom Hiddleston in the role of the character that made him famous and being able to explore that and get to the sentimental and the whole thing, you know, as he sees the damage that he’s done throughout his life and then see how his life would have been if he had stayed on that timeline if he had not ended up at the TVA. Beyond some of the bureaucratic laughs while watching a show set in the fucking DMV, you have a major character continuing from the early days of the MCU with Loki becoming the lead. Also, somehow you have a story about the god of malice that is taking shape to be a human story.

Do not miss out on reading: Loki’s success leads Disney Plus to premiere its new series on Wednesday