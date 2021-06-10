Tom Hiddleston revealed that he had to keep the secret of Loki’s death for two years – Tomatazos

One of the biggest responsibilities of being in a Marvel movie is having to guard the secrets of the plot with the same zeal with which Smaug guards the gold from the dwarves of Erebor. Basically that is what characterizes the MCU; they save and release the information dropper to surprise viewers, but also so that we do not know what could happen in future films. The ways of the MCU are varied and mysterious, but the studio does everything possible so that we do not find out anything.

Now that we got to see the first chapter of Loki – 96%, we were shown several of the most relevant moments in the life of this god of lies. Definitely one of them is his death. This character’s journey to redeem himself from villain to anti-hero culminated in his heroic death at the hand of Thanos early in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

Variety spoke with all the leading men from the MCU’s Disney Plus series, including of course Tom Hiddleston. There the actor revealed that the biggest secret he had to keep was precisely the death of Loki. It’s something I knew from before Thor: Ragnarok was filmed – 92% and that he had to save for two years, maybe two and a half years. This is not an easy task if we take into account that he is one of Marvel’s most beloved characters:

The biggest secret I kept, for a long time, was that scene from Infinity War. So I remember going to a meeting with Kevin Feige and Lube before we started filming Ragnarok. And they were talking to me before they sent me the script. They were telling me the whole story and it seems to me that Taika was not in town at the time. So I was talking to them. At the end of that meeting, they began to describe what was going to happen to Thor and what Chris was going to do. And the arrival of Hela, who was to be played by Cate Blanchet. How the Hulk and Ruffalo were going to go to this alien planet on the other side of the universe with Jeff Goldblum playing the Grandmaster. This is great and also where it will end. At the end of that meeting, Joe and Anthony Russo walked in and said they were working on the next Avengers movie. And that the only complete scene they had finished was the opening one. And then they told me what happened in it. So I carried it with me, knowing more or less what was going to happen. So I think it was two years? Maybe two and a half years?

That is definitely one of the great secrets of that movie. It is a very heavy burden, for example, going to the premiere of the last movie of your character knowing that in the next one he will die and nobody suspects it even by mistake. It is a huge responsibility. In fact, in that same interview he jokingly said that he does not know how others keep such secrets:

You know, I have no idea how they do it. You in a way just change the subject, ‘I can’t tell you anything, you’re going to have to wait and see what happens.’ I know some people who feel like they have to tell someone or else they will end up telling everyone.

Fortunately, the actor knew how to keep the secret all that time. Something that you should not hide is the fact that your character will not appear in the next Thor movie:

We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now. We have explored everything we can about these two brothers.

