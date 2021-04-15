Tom Hiddleston reacts to rumors that make him the new James Bond

‘No time to die’ will mean Daniel Craig’s latest foray as James Bond. After five movies and more than 15 years, the world is looking for someone to take over from Agent 007 for future secret spy tapes. The best placed for this is Tom Hiddleston, who has been sounding very strongly for the role for several years now.. Soon we will see Hiddleston again incarnating the character for which he is known in ‘Loki’, the next Marvel series for Disney + on the exit ramp. The actor chatted with Empire magazine about it and couldn’t help but be asked about these rumors.

Hiddleston was somewhat ambiguous when it came to getting wet, something logical considering that anything he says, however trivial, could play against him later: “What can I say that you don’t already know? It is interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, haven’t I? Because there’s something I’m saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but for the outside world. Everything I say, I’ve discovered, raises more questions“, I answered about it. But there will be time to think about the future James Bond because Universal will now be more concerned about finally bringing ‘No Time to Die’ to theaters, and viewers are of course more interested in the next project of this actor.

And it is that Hiddleston embodies the brother of Thor, one of the villains most loved by Marvel fans thanks to his ability to mess with time and with people. ‘Loki’ is generating many expectations as it could be another of those Marvel products aimed at innovation. On his character and how we will meet him when the series starts, Hiddleston spoke: “Loki’s arc in Thor is very moving and full of pathos. He begins that movie as Thor’s brother, and Thor is the heir to the throne. I think he really loves his brother, but possibly he has deep jealousy or unspoken resentment for the favor his older brother has seen from his mother and father. Loki is awakening to his origins and birth, and that has been hidden from him“, it counted.

“A character that represents chaos”

The timelines will be the primary concern of the ‘Loki’ characters and the viewers themselves. Finding out in which corner of Marvel it takes place may end up being a headache for many, especially considering that his character died at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. There Loki and the Time Variation Authority will face off: “Where, when, how? How skilled is he at using the Tesseract to get to places? (…) The trailer shows a face to face with the Authority. Time Variation The AVT An organization that governs the order of time A great responsibility to ensure that time unfolds along predetermined lines So you have an institution that represents order and a character that represents chaos. That’s where the drama begins, “he said of her.

‘Loki’ will arrive at Disney + on June 11. For its part, ‘Without time to die’ will be released in theaters on October 8.