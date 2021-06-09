Tom Hiddleston reacts to Loki’s reveal as a gender-fluid character

Tomorrow, June 9, Loki will be released – 96% on the Disney Plus platform, the new Marvel Studios series starring Tom Hiddleston that will bring us back to the famous god of lies. Followers of the character are delighted with the perspective, but especially with the new revelation made by one of the advances of the series confirming that the antihero is gender fluid. During a new interview with Inverse, Hiddleston He talks about it and shares his opinion regarding the identity of his character.

Loki won the hearts of MCU fans since his first appearance in Thor – 77%, the younger brother of the protagonist who has always envied him and sought by his own methods a way to reign over Asgard or other worlds. Loki is intelligent, charismatic, and attractive, which is why he quickly became one of the most charismatic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; now we will see him star in his own series on the small screen, something that his fans have been waiting for a long time, an adventure for him. Faced with the reveal that the character is gender fluid, Hiddleston says:

It has always been there in the comics for some time and in the character’s history for hundreds if not thousands of years. […] The breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago. I know it was important to Kate Herron and Michael Waldron and to the whole team. And we were very aware, this is something we feel responsible for.

The screenwriter of Loki, Michael Waldron, also speaks on the subject for the news media, noting that it is a huge responsibility but also a great satisfaction. It is the first time that a Marvel Studios product has a member of the LGBT community as its protagonist and it is something important for the company. Here the words of Waldron:

I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We work very hard. […] I think he’s best experienced on the show, unlike me, a straight cis white male who gives awkward answers about it. That was so important to Kate, we did justice. Everyone will have to look and see.

Although it’s the first time we’ve seen them in the MCU, the Marvel comics confirmed Loki as a gender-fluid character many years ago. Let us remember that the antihero is capable of changing shape as many times as he wants and as he wishes. Although his appearance seems generally masculine, he does not identify only with that gender. Inverse rescues a fragment from the Original Sin Vol 1. # 2 comic in which Thor and Loki have an interesting conversation while observing a group of women; the god of thunder says: “We should introduce ourselves, these are beautiful maidens”, and Loki responds: “Me too, sometimes. It doesn’t mean it’s safe to talk to me. “

The first criticisms of Loki They are already available on our portal and they say very positive things about it. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson star in a thrilling time-travel mystery adventure in which they will face great dangers. It is only necessary to wait a few hours until we have the first chapter of the series with us, which will be added to the Disney Plus platform during the early hours of the morning. Are we ready to see the triumphant return of the character? Remember that it is a different version, a Loki from another timeline.

