Tom Hiddleston (‘Loki’): “I felt that I had to pour myself out and put all my soul into interpreting it, that hasn’t changed”

“It’s the same Loki. He’s mischievous, playful, witty, charismatic, but he’s also emotionally fragile and vulnerable under all those masks, as well as someone you may not trust. “That has not changed, what is new is that this character that Tom Hiddleston has been incarnating for a decade,” faces aspects of himself that never had stood up, that push you to think of other ways to behave“.

This is explained by the actor who this time gives life to the God of Deception in his own series, a Marvel proposal for Disney + that in addition to showing off a Hiddleston that goes off, introduces a whole new world where Loki is “out of his comfort zone”. This corner opens the door to the long-awaited multiverse that is mentioned so much in connection with Phase 4 marvelita, something that Hiddleston starts off being fascinated by, to continue adding that “the future is full of possibilities” and that “perhaps the multiverse will explore that” ; and end up confessing that … “I’ll tell you: I have no idea what they’re doing”.

What Hiddleston is clear about is that ‘Loki’ has given him the opportunity to explore the squishy part of his character, a torrent of feelings that have really always been there. “It was very interesting to remove that exterior to show what is inside,” says this interpreter whose love for Loki has not lost an iota of strength.

Loki for a while

Those 10 years of experience in the skin of Loki seem not to weigh for a Hiddleston as committed as the first day, but the question hangs in the air: now that your character is going to have more weight, and position himself in the front row,will burn and star in his departure after Chris Evans’s Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. and his Iron Man or Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow? For each of these actors, the farewell has come for different reasons, that of Downey Jr. has been more a clear fatigue of the actor than of the character, but it seems that veterans have not been able to avoid showing signs of fatigue on one side or the other.

Given this, Hiddleston makes it clear that his commitment to Marvel remains just as firm, and that his gratitude for embodying the God of Deception is still present. “I was very aware of how lucky I was when I was cast in the role and that the character means a lot to many people. I felt that it was my responsibility to pour myself out and put all my heart and soul into interpreting it, every time. Somehow that’s something that hasn’t changed. “

We’ll see where this favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends, and the level of dedication that the role is going to require, when we get to the end of ‘Loki’, which premieres an episode every Wednesday on Disney + from June 9.