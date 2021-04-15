Tom Hiddleston knew of Loki’s death from Thor: Ragnarok

The interview of Tom Hiddleston in the last issue of Empire it has come to light, and we are gradually breaking down its content. Before we have brought his words advancing that “drama” that will be in the new series “Loki”, and now we are going to his comments on one of the most key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor has remembered in great detail that moment that many have engraved in his mind in which Loki dies at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War”. A death that shocked many fans and that marked the end of the character’s career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least for a short season.

Upon seeing “Avengers: Endgame” many were hopeful that Loki could have returned from the dead, but along the way they explained that the Hulk’s snap had only revived those who disappeared with Thanos’s snap, not all those he killed. Thanos – directly or indirectly – and that included Loki, plus Gamora or Black Widow.

That death of Loki caught the fans by surprise, but not so much Hiddleston, who knew since 2016 that his character was going to die, since filming began on the third Thor movie, “Thor: Ragnarok.”

But about ‘Infinity War’ I knew it for two years. It was the first scene that the Russos, Joe and Anthony, had [ideado]. They told me in person when I went to meet Kevin [Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios] and he was leading me through the outline of the story of [‘Thor’] Ragnarok. This was in May 2016. So I already knew, before starting Ragnarok, what would be the end of the game [juego de palabras en inglés, endgame], no joke. And then the time came, three days in 2017 in the spring, I went to Atlanta, and there was such a generous atmosphere from the people on set. Some of them I knew from the first days. Josh Brolin couldn’t have been sweeter.

We know that Thanos broke Loki’s neck with one hand at the gaze of a helpless Thor. Hiddleston comments that Brolin was so nice that he even blurted out “I’m sorry, man.” because of what his character Thanos was going to do to Loki.

However, the actor comments that what most moved him was how he was fired by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Louis D’Esposito, co-president of Marvel:

[Los directores]Joe and Anthony were very generous and gave great applause at the end. Kevin and Louis sent emails saying, ‘You are always part of the family. Thank you for these amazing ten years. ‘ And I really felt it. I felt the shock of Loki referring to himself in that scene as ‘Odinson’, which for me was the final moment of redemption and acceptance.

Hiddleston went on to describe how he felt about the scene itself, feeling that it was “a really proper way to say goodbye” and move on after ten years:

He was someone who always felt outcast in that family, but when he is describing himself to Thanos, he looks at Thor and says ‘I, Loki, of Jotunheiin Prince of Asgard… Son of Odin’. And it felt like a really fitting way to say goodbye. I took an exhale, the next day I flew home, and I thought, ‘Well this is the end of this. I will go on and do other things. It’s been an incredible ten years, and I’m grateful and proud. ‘

Years later, the fans were surprised with the announcement of the series “Loki”, explaining that we would see the Loki of the year 2012, from the movie “The Avengers”, who escapes with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame”. A twist that they recognized was not sought to make the series, and that the idea to make the series was something that came afterwards when having that opportunity practically on a plate.

Via information | Empire