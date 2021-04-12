Tom Hiddleston is still not believed to be playing Loki

Actor Tom Hiddleston has been in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe as Loki since 2011 when the first Thor movie was released.

The series of Loki, where we will see the space-time adventures of the Asgardian God of Mischief. Without a doubt, one of the great attractions of the series is the protagonist himself, since Tom Hiddleston has gotten the stepbrother of Thor, be one of the most beloved villains of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston talked about the series of Disney + and its ten years like Loki:

“It’s really exciting. I can’t believe I’m still playing the character. I am honored to still be, he has been a big part of my life. I have realized that I have played it for a quarter of my life. “

The series of Loki, will allow us to see the character of Tom Hiddleston interact with completely new characters.

“The best thing is that I was surrounded by incredible people, new people who had not played before in this world like Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosak, Richard E. Grant and Owen Wilson. They all bring extraordinary charisma and joy to the characters ”.

Tom Hiddleston made a joke about the show: “Loki is the same Loki you know in a world you don’t know.”

What will the series be about?

East Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who stars in the series Marvel studios is the one who escaped during the robbery of the Infinity Gems in the New York of 2012. Therefore, he has not lived the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) or Avengers: Infinity War (2018). He breaks the space-time continuum, thus the TVA He captures him and asks him to help them restore the chaos he has caused. Even if Loki will always try to get away with it, in the TVA they have studied their life very well and will always ruin their plans. Therefore it will be a real duel to see who is more ingenious.

In the cast apart from Tom Hiddleston, they also highlight Sophia di martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Owen wilson, Erika coleman, Sasha lane Y Jon levine. We will be able to see this program from June 11, 2021.

