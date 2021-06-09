Tom Hiddleston gave Owen Wilson a lesson on Loki

Share

The Loki series has already been released on Disney Plus and it is undoubtedly one of the best of Marvel Studios, especially for the performance of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Taking into account that Marvel studios always ensures a lot of action scenes and good special effects, the success of Loki depends on your history and the chemistry between Tom Hiddleston Y Owen wilson. Here we leave you our review.

In a recent interview, Owen wilson He talked about the preparation he did with his character before filming began. It further reveals that Tom Hiddleston sat down with him to lay out important details about the background and mythology of Loki.

“It was really just before we started filming that I met Tom Hiddleston, and he walked me through much of the mythology and explained the full story of Loki.”

“Even the things Tom Hiddleston told me, we joked that they are called the Loki lectures. Those were a crucial couple of days that we went through, because the things he said about Loki will actually make their way into some of those scenes that we had together. Because I’m supposed to be an expert on Loki. “

What is the series about?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steals the Tesseract when The Avengers try to retrieve it during the Battle of New York in 2012. This causes the holy line to be altered, and the TVA (Time Variation Agency) captures it and before being convicted, an agent named Mobius (Owen Wilson) asks me to help him stop a villain who is attacking the rest of the agents. This will begin an investigation in which both must be smarter than their opponent.

It is undoubtedly one of the best programs Marvel studios and it will create a lot of theories that will be solved as the episodes are released.

The series of Loki is now available in Disney Plus and you can see it by following this link.

